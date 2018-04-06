Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Edge Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ EDGE remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 294,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,847. Edge Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other Edge Therapeutics news, insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $257,800. 36.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDGE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edge Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/edge-therapeutics-edge-downgraded-by-credit-suisse-group-to-underperform-updated.html.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.