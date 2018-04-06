Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $607.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.41 million and the lowest is $591.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $611.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $607.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $468.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $48.82. 950,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,636.16, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

Edgewell Personal Care announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Anthony J. Bender bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.02 per share, with a total value of $72,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,172.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,021 shares of company stock worth $511,551 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

