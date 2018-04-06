Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,509.69, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 876.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $1,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $117,764.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,364,431 shares in the company, valued at $48,137,125.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,471 shares of company stock worth $4,546,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

