Edward James Kernaghan Buys 9,900 Shares of Black Diamond Group (BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) insider Edward James Kernaghan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$23,562.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 10,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$23,230.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Edward James Kernaghan bought 54,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$123,261.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 10,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,052.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 40,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$91,708.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 37,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,333.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,235.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$5,681.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 24,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$60,250.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 6,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$15,498.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,806.00.

BDI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.37. 27,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,705. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/edward-james-kernaghan-buys-9900-shares-of-black-diamond-group-bdi-stock.html.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.