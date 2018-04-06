Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.6760173929972 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ EMITF remained flat at $$2.70 during midday trading on Friday. 1,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478. Elbit Imaging has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.59.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/elbit-imaging-emitf-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.