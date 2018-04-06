Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $5.68 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 1,830.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705,700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $1.60 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

EGO stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.41, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

