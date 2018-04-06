Eldorado Gold (EGO) vs. Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Critical Comparison

Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Amerigo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 8 1 0 2.00 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $391.41 million 1.97 -$9.93 million $0.02 48.50 Amerigo Resources $134.03 million 1.04 $7.98 million $0.04 19.75

Amerigo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -2.51% 0.42% 0.31% Amerigo Resources 5.96% 8.73% 3.56%

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

