Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) to Hold

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures sophisticated products used around the world in electronics manufacturing including: laser manufacturing systems for semiconductor yield improvement; production and test equipment for the manufacture of surface mount ceramic capacitors; laser trim systems for precise electrical tuning of circuits; precision laser and mechanical drilling systems for electronic interconnection; and machine vision systems. The systems enable precise engineering and testing of micron to submicron features in semiconductors, LEDs, multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), flex circuits and other high-value components. ESI’s integrated solutions allow industrial designers and process engineers to control the power of laser light to transform materials in ways that differentiate their consumer electronics, wearable devices, semiconductor circuits and high-precision components for market advantage. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Electro Scientific Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of ESIO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,451. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $616.02, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 286,902 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 634,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter worth $12,407,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/electro-scientific-industries-esio-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.