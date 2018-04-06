Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eleven Biotherapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0635537394914 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

EBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eleven Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eleven Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,198. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.98.

About Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biologic oncology company, focuses on the design and development of targeted protein therapeutics (TPTs). It develops products based on its proprietary TPT platform and focused on addressing areas of unmet medical needs in cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium that is in Phase 3 clinical trial in the United States and Canada for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Proxinium for use in treating squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

