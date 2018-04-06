Eli Lilly and (LLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo have been driving revenues and the trend is expected to continue in 2018. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products between 2014 and 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on an average every year. The decision to sell or spin-off the Animal Health segment, which underperformed in 2017, is a prudent decision in our view. However, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise this year. Meanwhile, challenges remain for the company in the form of loss of patent exclusivity for products like Cialis and the impact of generic competition for Strattera, Effient and Axiron. U.S. pricing access pressure will also remain a headwind in 2018. Nontheless, estimates have gone up slightly ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Lilly has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.52 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.84.

LLY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $86,113.99, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $780,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $1,225,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/eli-lilly-and-lly-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.