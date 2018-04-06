Elizabeth Arden (RDEN) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Elizabeth Arden (NASDAQ:RDEN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elizabeth Arden earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4094349342348 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 213,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Elizabeth Arden has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Elizabeth Arden Company Profile

Elizabeth Arden, Inc is a global beauty products company with a portfolio of fragrance, skin care and cosmetics brands. The Company’s segments include North America and International. The Company’s North America segment sells its portfolio of owned, licensed and distributed brands, including the Elizabeth Arden products, to retailers, mass retailers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and also includes its direct to consumer business, which consists of its Elizabeth Arden branded retail outlet stores and its e-commerce business in North America.

