Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,858 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,879,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 297,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $45.45 on Friday. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3,644.06, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of CoreLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $63,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

