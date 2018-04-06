ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Cut by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 400,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,179,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ExlService by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ExlService by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 102.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $205,714.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $178,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,033. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,920.57, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. ExlService Holdings has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/elkfork-partners-llc-has-388000-stake-in-exlservice-holdings-exls-updated-updated.html.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.