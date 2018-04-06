Elkfork Partners LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Elkfork Partners LLC lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000,000 after acquiring an additional 415,908 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341,244 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,565,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after purchasing an additional 196,874 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,866,000 after purchasing an additional 226,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,682.09, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.08%. equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $157.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $105.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

