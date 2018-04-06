Elkfork Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $101.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4,302.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.18. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.5225 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

