12,700 Shares in LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 310,088 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 508,300 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,695,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 559,095 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $37,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $185,491.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,794. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPSN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.07, a P/E ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.86. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

