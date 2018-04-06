13,400 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 845,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,874,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 699,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kamin acquired 240,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,055.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 448,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,764 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.57, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $78.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

