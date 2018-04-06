ElringKlinger (ZIL2) PT Set at €15.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.10 ($16.17) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. equinet set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

ZIL2 stock opened at €14.97 ($18.48) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a fifty-two week high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

