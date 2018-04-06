Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) Director John Harland Stewart Sells 50,000 Shares

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) Director John Harland Stewart sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

Shares of EMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,191. Emblem Corp has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Emblem Corp, formerly Saber Capital Corp., is a Canada-based producer and distributor of medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The Company offers fully integrated services covering the full cannabis spectrum, from growing to selling, as well as educating and also creating new forms of cannabinoid-based medication in standardized dosages.

