Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00031988 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $90.02 million and approximately $572,578.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00675052 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015786 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,560,005 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, xBTCe, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.