Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Position Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $12,652,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,921,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,403,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.45 to $56.77 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

NYSE:EMR opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43,073.73, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

