Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Price

Media stories about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2469366532523 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.27. 2,207,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,251.49, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

