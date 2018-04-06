Emerson Electric (EMR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3981396456491 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43,251.49, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/emerson-electric-emr-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-17-updated.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.