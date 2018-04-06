Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257,134.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

