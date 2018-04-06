Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enanta Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6882966183424 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,568.30, a P/E ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.07. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 13.33%. analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

