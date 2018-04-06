Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Receives $14.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

EEP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,170.48, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Receives $14.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/enbridge-energy-partners-l-p-eep-receives-14-18-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.