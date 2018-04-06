Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. CSFB currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge Income Fund from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge Income Fund from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.38.

Get Enbridge Income Fund alerts:

ENF stock opened at C$27.94 on Thursday. Enbridge Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$26.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.27.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. Enbridge Income Fund had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of C$86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.14 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

In related news, Director John Richard Bird purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,960.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Rating Reiterated by CSFB” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/enbridge-income-fund-enf-given-neutral-rating-at-csfb-updated.html.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.