Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Encana’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ECA)

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECA. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Encana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Encana from C$19.89 to C$19.98 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.83.

ECA stock opened at C$14.18 on Tuesday. Encana has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$17.94.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 34.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Douglas James Suttles bought 2,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $76,420.

Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

