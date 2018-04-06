Endo International (ENDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 1,017,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,244.01, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Endo International had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a positive return on equity of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Endo International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 475,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Endo International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Endo International (ENDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/endo-international-endp-stock-rating-lowered-by-mizuho.html.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.