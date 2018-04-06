Endurance International Group (EIGI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News stories about Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endurance International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.5757721684196 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.14, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $35,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $61,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,257 shares of company stock valued at $118,676. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

