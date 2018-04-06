Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enel Americas (ENI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1600691831465 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Enel Americas stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,949. Enel Americas has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

