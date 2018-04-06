Energizer (ENR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.89.

ENR opened at $58.81 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3,457.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $879,706.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,160.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,769,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,873,000 after acquiring an additional 707,896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,993,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,854,000 after acquiring an additional 304,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 310,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Energizer by 3,113.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,349,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,753,000 after buying an additional 1,307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,626,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

