Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lifted their price target on Energous from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $45.80 price target on Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.44, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.62. Energous has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 312.80% and a negative net margin of 4,278.77%. analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $56,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,870.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $372,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 371,144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 75,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

