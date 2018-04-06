EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of ENLK stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 223,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,559. The company has a market capitalization of $4,697.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.33 and a beta of 2.13. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.43%. equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners LP provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. It focuses on gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine services and marketing, to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate.

