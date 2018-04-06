EnQuest (ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 5.39. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

