Ensco (NYSE:ESV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Get Ensco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,948.96, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ensco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.21 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Ensco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Ensco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,127 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ensco by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ensco-esv-cut-to-neutral-at-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.