Head-To-Head Analysis: Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) and Its Rivals

Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Entercom Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Entercom Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Entercom Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entercom Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entercom Communications $592.88 million $233.84 million -21.44 Entercom Communications Competitors $999.92 million $75.51 million 6.40

Entercom Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Entercom Communications. Entercom Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Entercom Communications has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entercom Communications’ peers have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entercom Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Entercom Communications pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 135.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Entercom Communications is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Entercom Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entercom Communications 39.55% 0.08% 0.03% Entercom Communications Competitors 13.69% -16.67% -0.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entercom Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entercom Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entercom Communications Competitors 96 384 592 25 2.50

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Entercom Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entercom Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Entercom Communications beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

