Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envision Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of EVHC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. 731,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,123. The stock has a market cap of $4,682.22, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Envision Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVHC. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Envision Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $131,987,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Envision Healthcare by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,675,000 after buying an additional 2,349,648 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Envision Healthcare by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,979,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after buying an additional 1,156,381 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,127,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after purchasing an additional 680,220 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 672,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 562,554 shares during the period.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

