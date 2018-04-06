Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 30th. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,671. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $720.67, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enviva Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enviva Partners by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

