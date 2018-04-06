EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 633.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 766,302 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,963,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after purchasing an additional 308,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 149,791 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 146,690 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $840,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,191.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $4,100.07, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

