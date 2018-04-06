Teachers Advisors LLC Has $34.62 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of EQT worth $34,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,616,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265,536 shares in the last quarter. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,007,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,797,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,126,000 after acquiring an additional 820,493 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,250,000 after acquiring an additional 132,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,137,000 after buying an additional 782,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Shares of EQT opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12,467.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

