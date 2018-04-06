Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EQT (EQT) Share Price

Media headlines about EQT (NYSE:EQT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EQT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.636914904297 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of EQT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. 2,832,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $12,382.63, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EQT will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

