equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AM3D. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €31.30 ($38.64) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 1 year high of €49.75 ($61.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “equinet Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) a €24.00 Price Target” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/equinet-analysts-give-slm-solutions-group-am3d-a-24-00-price-target.html.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.