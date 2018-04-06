Equitable Group (EQB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2018 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$70.00.

3/1/2018 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Equitable Group stock traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,328. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.15 and a twelve month high of C$72.98. The company has a market cap of $918.09, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, with a total value of C$540,500.00. Also, Director Michael Stramaglia purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.00 per share, with a total value of C$61,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,408.

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

