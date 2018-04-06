KeyCorp Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica’s FY2020 Earnings (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the apparel retailer will earn $3.47 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. 3,203,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,114. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11,952.55, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

