B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaia in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 82.26% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

GAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-gaia-incs-q1-2018-earnings-gaia-updated.html.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.