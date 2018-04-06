Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy Co’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SM Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.87.

SM opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,875.22, a PE ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2,652.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.20%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

