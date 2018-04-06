Clarus Securities Weighs in on Alio Gold’s FY2018 Earnings (ALO)

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Alio Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Alio Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALO. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Alio Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.17.

ALO opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Alio Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.23 and a 52-week high of C$7.99.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

