Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WillScot Co. (WSC)

WillScot Co. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for WillScot in a report released on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,159.63 and a P/E ratio of -3.48. WillScot has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Williams Scotsman International, Inc provides mobile and modular space solutions for the construction, education, commercial, healthcare, and government markets in North America. It offers delivery and installation services, as well as sells new and used mobile office products. The company also provides products ranging from construction office or storage containers to a multi-story high-tech medical services building.

