Equity Residential (EQR) Upgraded to Buy by UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS currently has $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,955.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $427,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity Residential (EQR) Upgraded to Buy by UBS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/equity-residential-eqr-upgraded-at-ubs-updated-updated.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.